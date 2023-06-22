JONTY Lafferty thought a late-season injury might dent his chances of an early-season debut in 2023.
Lafferty, 16, suffered a knee injury playing junior football for Camperdown in the final round of last year's Hampden league campaign.
It required physio treatment but he managed to hit the pre-season track and impress senior coach Neville Swayn.
Lafferty was picked for his first game in round three - the Magpies' surprise win against North Warrnambool Eagles - and has since strung eight matches together.
"I have had a fair run with injuries which have set me back," he said ahead of the Magpies' clash against top-placed South Warrnambool on Saturday.
"V/Line Cup year (when I was) bottom-age under 16s, I had a broken arm that put me out for most of the season.
"I tore my meniscus last year and actually played against Port Fairy in the last game with a torn meniscus.
"I was eager back then to put my name out there (for senior selection)."
Lafferty, who doesn't turn 17 until December 31, is playing as a pressure forward and is starting to earn midfield minutes.
"The change of pace of the game has taken me a little bit to get used to but I reckon I am starting to get the hang of it," he said.
"My tackling is something I have been pretty consistent with throughout the year.
"I have played midfield most of my junior career so far so it's good to play against the bigger bodies and some of the most experienced players in the Hampden league."
The Mercy Regional College student, who wants to apply for university when he finishes school, remains invested in Camperdown's junior program too.
"I am in the under 18s side but I have been playing seniors since North Warrnambool (in round three)," he said. "I am still training with the under 18s because I am vice captain."
Outside of football, Lafferty milks cows for family - Melissa and Jake Hinkley - at their Cobden property. He wakes up at 5am for a 5.45am start.
"With footy at the minute and school I am doing one (morning) a week but when holidays come around I usually bump it up to whenever I can," he said.
"I do enjoy the morning ones because it gets you going for the rest of the day."
Lafferty is enjoying playing senior football with fellow teenager Myles Sinnott - a teammate "since day dot".
"Playing at a higher level is always going to be a goal but Camperdown is a great spot and great club," he said of his long-term goals.
"I am really enjoying playing here at the minute. We are definitely a younger side and having some of my mates in the team with me means I reckon we help each other out a lot."
The Magpies, who have slipped to sixth on the ladder, are hoping to break a three-game losing run when they face the Roosters.
"We had five (wins) on the trot sticking to our pressure game and if we can tap back into that the wins will come," Lafferty said.
