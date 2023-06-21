Pupils excitedly jumped, climbed and explored a new nature play space for the first time at Warrnambool West Primary School.
The custom-designed playground, which includes logs, boulders, stepping stones, a rope climbing frame, a raised platform, musical instruments and an outdoor learning area, was officially opened on Wednesday.
Principal Clare Monk said the nature play space was a calming area that also combined sensory elements, vital for children's social and emotional development. The total project cost was $170,000.
Ms Monk said the natural play area helped children develop fundamental motor skills, co-ordination and gave them an opportunity to access their sensory needs through smell, touch, sound and balance.
Warrnambool's Michael Walsh from MJ Walsh Landscapes designed the unique area which will be used for classes, play time and as a retreat for its almost 130 pupils.
Ms Monk said education support staff could take pupils with additional needs out for a brain break or if a child was feeling upset or troubled, staff could sit with them in the space.
"After a great deal of research we wanted to offer a play space that enhanced the social and emotional well-being of all our students, as evidence tells us that without meeting the well-being needs of students, learning cannot occur," she said.
Specifically chosen fruit trees and plants that children can smell and touch and a dry creek bed which weaves through it also feature.
"We've got bells and chimes, that's meeting the sensory need but then we've got the different levels and surfaces and when the students are moving over logs and up and down," she said.
The school's oldest and youngest pupils - Jessica Taylor, 13, and Aaliyah Parkinson, 5, - cut the ribbon and a cake to officially open the play space.
Pupil Harry Mitchell, 7, said he was grateful to have new play equipment.
"We are lucky at Warrnambool West to have such an amazing play space because no other schools in Warrnambool have a play space like this," Harry said.
Allira Brown, 8, thanked the school leaders and community for helping raise the funds for the "amazing" new play space.
"I can't wait to play on it later today and use it with my class during learning time, when it's sunny and warm," Allira said.
Ms Monk said the long-awaited opening was an exciting day for the school community and families.
She said it was a wonderful inclusive space, thanking the "numerous people" who contributed to the project.
"It takes a village to raise a child and without the support of philanthropic trusts and generous community donations this project would still be a dream," she said.
"The end result is a brilliant new place in the heart of WWPS where students can come and have fun together... I know that in the days, months and years ahead, this new space will be place of lively and dynamic school activity."
