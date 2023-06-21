Warrnambool Mermaids will hit the road on Saturday morning bound for Mildura without a host of first-choice players with injuries and unavailability set to re-jig the squad.
The ladder-leaders and reigning Big V division one women's champions - coming off a two-week break - have confirmed Mia Mills will miss at least the next three games after a knee injury sustained in the dying stages of round 11 win against Bellarine.
Molly McLaren (managed), Elise Thurman, Amy Wormald and Meg Carlin are also unavailable for Saturday's match.
Mermaids mentor Lee Primmer said it was unfortunate but stressed it was a good opportunity for others to step up, with Paiyton Noonan back in the team after a long layoff with injury.
"That's five out from probably people who are in the best 12 to 14," she said.
"We've been dealing with it all year. Getting Paiyton back is great but we imagine she'll be a bit rusty, she was in a moon boot for six to eight weeks.
"The opportunities are there for the others. Lara Clarke will also come in, she's a young girl who played a few games earlier this season and has not been out of her depth. We'll take 10 on the road with us."
Primmer said the 12-hour return trip to Mildura wasn't ideal for members of the squad who were carrying little injuries or had netball commitments on the Saturday.
"Unfortunately with our Mildura trip, and they find it the same back the other way, there are girls with netball commitments and depending on who you play with and your situation they have to make a decision," he said.
"We also have some players who probably need not to travel that far.
"Molly McLaren is one of those with some niggles, given we have a double-header the following week we'll give her a week off.
"But it's a winnable game for us no doubt, they've got two outstanding players in Vanessa Power and the import (Tyra) Johnson, we've got to slow them down and if we can we're in the game."
Warrnambool Seahawks also face a testing weekend on the road when they play Bulleen in East Doncaster on Saturday night.
Alex Gynes' division one men's team, which sits second on the table, is coming off an impressive 87-64 win against Coburg last round at the Arc.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.