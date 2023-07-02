Hundreds of people are now flocking back to the city's undercover market one year after the ageing "institution" received a major revamp.
Marketing manager Kat Reeves said up to 300 people attended the market on any given Sunday.
"It's going well, we've seen more people come in," she said.
"I think they've realised it isn't just a flea market, there are local makers coming in and there are a lot of people out there who do want to support local.
"We've got tourists coming through as well, especially during the school holidays."
Ms Reeves said she also fielded about 15 to 20 inquiries from new stall holders each week.
"There's always so much happening," she said.
"We've gotten a lot of positive feedback saying the vibe is different now. The market has been there for a long time and it's really a bit of an institution.
"It's so important in the sense of community and supporting small businesses. It's not all just bric-a-brac like people presume because it's been that way for so long, there are candle-makers, cake-toppers, thermo-mix stalls, a lady who makes cookies and much more.
"In terms of fresh produce there's coffee, egg and bacon rolls, fried goods and all sorts. We also have a regular stall holder who does organic honey, eggs and native flowers which are all locally-grown.
"So my message to people is that there are some amazing stall holders.
"We need to promote small businesses and keep people afloat, if we don't have the market the community vibe goes down."
She said the market had enlisted the services of K&K party hire which regularly provided entertainment for children, including balloons, kids' crafts and motorised ride-on animals.
"They've been amazing for us because it provides kids' activities which are all undercover," Ms Reeves said.
"Even though it's cold and raining it's always there.
"When there's no other markets on and you want to get the kids out of the house, you can come down and do things."
