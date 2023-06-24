Warrnambool and District league round 12: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of round 12 of the Warrnambool and District league season.
Another jammed-packed day of football and netball awaits, with the league nearing two-thirds of the way through its home-and-away season.
The match-up of the round is Panmure and Merrivale, with both its senior footballers and netballers playing a top three clash.
Meanwhile, Nirranda host Allansford, with the Cats' seeking to stay in touch of a top-five football berth, while the Blues' netballers aiming to stretch their unbeaten record.
In other matches, Old Collegians' search for a breakthrough football win continues at Davidson Oval when it welcomes South Rovers, Kolora-Noorat host Dennington at Noorat Recreation Reserve as Russells Creek travels to face Timboon Demons.
Follow the latest updates below:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
