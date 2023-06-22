While Pride Month may be a time of celebration for many, south-west activists say LGBTQIA+ law reform is still needed.
Experts met at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus on Wednesday for the 'Pride in Your Health' conference to address the unique health challenges faced by queer communities.
Of particular focus was the push to reclass gender affirming surgery from 'cosmetic' to 'essential'.
These surgeries include a variety of procedures undertaken by some trans and gender diverse people, such as facial feminisation, genital reconfiguration and breast enlargement or reduction.
Panelist Ethan Bloom said the medical system didn't recognise these procedures for what they were.
"It is very much seen as a cosmetic surgery, so for someone like myself having my chest reduced is seen as the same as a cisgender woman getting her breasts enlarged," he told The Standard.
"It effects my day-to-day life, I can't live to my fullest without that surgery.
"We need to change our policies to recognise that queer surgery is life-changing and crucial."
Mr Bloom said transgender patients often had to go through extensive and invasive questions that were unrelated to their gender before undergoing surgery.
"Whereas with other cosmetic surgeries they won't ask you questions about your sexual and mental health," he said.
"It's a real double standard, they treat it as cosmetic but it doesn't follow the same guidelines."
Key speaker Holly Kercheval said these discussions needed to be had year-round.
"There isn't a quick fix, it's not something that will change overnight but I think there certainly needs to be more government funding and support put into all healthcare systems," she said.
"I think the topic needs to become more serious so it's not just a blasé thing, it can't just be a once a year event where we get out flags and have a little celebration."
