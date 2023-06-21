Offender on new injections given time to stay out of trouble

A violent Hamilton offender on a new depot injection treatment program has been given three months to prove he can stay out of trouble.
Taylor Glenn, 27, of Dempster Drive, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing a controlled weapon, making a threat to kill and discharging a missile.
Police told the court that at noon on February 27 Glenn confronted two men and a five-year-old child walking towards him.
He told them to cross the street, abused them and one of the men said they wanted no trouble because he had a grandchild with him.
Glenn threw a paver, which hit the ground and lightly touched the victim to an ankle.
He also produced a small kitchen knife and threatened to kill the victim.
Police were called, arrested Glenn and located the knife.
He made full admissions, telling police officers he had been angry and "pissed off" for a couple of days.
He said people followed him, he carried the knife for protection and admitted threatening the victim before saying he wanted to hurt people.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe said there were hundreds of pages of medical material in relation to her client, he was basically illiterate and had been a chronic drug abuser.
She said his first jail term was when he was 16 years old, but he was now having depot injections for mental health issues, which were having a positive outcome.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Glenn had extensive prior court appearances for violence which had resulted in a number of jail terms during the past seven years.
Glenn's most recent jail sentence was six months last year.
Mr Lethbridge said the key question was whether Glenn was a risk to the community.
He said the case was not about Glenn being rude or disrespectful, but the problem was " violence, serious violence".
The magistrate said he wanted to hear from Glenn's case worker and for Glenn prove he could stay out of trouble because he risked serving a significant jail term.
He said Glenn now had a new diagnosis and was receiving treatment.
"You know if you hurt people you have to go to jail," he told Glenn.
"I hope this is the answer, treatment and medication, but it relies on you working with your mental health management team.
"I'll put off sentencing you for about three months."
The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 13 when the court will get a report from treating mental health professionals and Glenn was released on bail until that date.
His new bail conditions include that Glenn attend all medical appointments, obey treatment requests and take medication as required.
