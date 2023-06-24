The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL
Live

2023 Hampden Football Netball League live coverage: Round 11

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league live coverage: Round 11
Hampden league live coverage: Round 11

WELCOME to The Standard's live blog of the Hampden league's round 11 matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.