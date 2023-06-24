Hampden league live coverage: Round 11

WELCOME to The Standard's live blog of the Hampden league's round 11 matches.
There is a top-three football showdown at Bushfield with North Warrnambool Eagles and Terang Mortlake going head-to-head.
Across town top-placed South Warrnambool hosts fourth-ranked Camperdown at Friendly Societies' Park.
Port Fairy - on a three-game winning run - hosts Warrnambool at Gardens Oval, Cobden welcomes Hamilton Kangaroos to its home deck and Portland plays Koroit at Hanlon Park.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
