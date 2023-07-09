While calls for funding for the future of Koroit's main street are falling on deaf ears, its history is not being neglected.
The Koroit and District Historical Society is in the midst of a project to record the businesses that have operated out of premises in Commercial Road since the town was settled in 1857.
Historical society acting president Margaret Trotter said it was a detailed project.
"It is difficult figuring out what was where," Mrs Trotter said.
"There are differing stories on what business was in what location and for what time."
Mrs Trotter said the main street project has been driven by strong public interest in the history of the town.
She said many enquiries were also received from people in Koroit wanting to know the history of the house they live in.
The historical society has a strong membership but Mrs Trotter said the group was keen to add more members.
"There is always plenty to do, scanning, indexing, research," she said.
"We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining us."
Mrs Trotter has been involved in the group for over a decade.
She is acting president after the recent passing of former president Andrea Lowenthal.
"Andrea was wonderful, she had such a broad knowledge of local history," Mrs Trotter said.
Members of the public are invited to the historical society's next meeting, to be held at 1pm at Mickey Bourke's Koroit Hotel on July 10.
