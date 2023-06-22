While it may have started as a response to COVID-19 restrictions, Warrnambool's Solstice Search Party is as popular as ever in a post-lockdown world.
More than 2300 people have pre-registered their free tickets for the event on Saturday in the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens.
New neon sculptures by Melbourne-based artist Carla O'Brien will be on show alongside other light installations and activities by Karen Thompson, One Day Studios and Nurture in Nature.
There will also be live music and food trucks onsite, with everyone encouraged to rug up and embrace the benefits of an early sunset.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said visitors should bring their scarves, beanies, warm gloves and a sense of adventure.
"You'll need them all, and your boldness in the face of the cold weather will be rewarded with what will be an incredible celebration of light and colour," she said.
"The lights will be switched on from 3.15pm until 9pm, so youngsters can get in early, but the real magic starts when the sun goes down and the lights will look their best."
To help people get to and from the event safely, Botanic Road will be closed between Queens Road and St Joseph's Primary School from noon until 10.30pm on Saturday. The St Joseph's car park will still be accessible via Bromfield Street.
The party's sister event, Solstice Searching, is set to run as usual on Friday night. The scavenger hunt will be accompanied by a free face-painter, stocked with glow-in-the-dark paint, on the Civic Green.
"Neon sculptures will be hidden throughout Warrnambool, with participants needing to solve a series of cryptic clues to find them all," Cr Arnott said.
"The clues will be posted on the council website and social media pages at 4pm on Friday, with the lights to stay on until 9pm."
For more information on both events, and to register your free tickets, visit www.warrnambool.vic.gov.au/winter
