ONE of Warrnambool's favourite sons Ciaron Maher was left disappointed after his flying filly Coolangatta was unplaced in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes (1000 metres) at Royal Ascot.
Coolangatta, with champion Australian jockey James McDonald on board, finished more than six lengths behind Bradsell down the famous English straight in the sprint classic.
Maher, Australia's leading horse trainer who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said he would have loved a better result from the lightly-raced three-year-old filly.
"It's been a wonderful experience to have come to England with Coolangatta," Maher told The Standard.
"Coolangatta was toey on the way to the barriers and was worked up in the gates which is not like her.
"She reared before the start and then appeared to be travelling well in the run before she came off the bridle earlier than I would have liked.
"We would have loved to have won but it wasn't to be today. It's the most prestigious racing carnival in the world and we're delighted to have been able to be here this year. I would love to think we'll be back again in the future."
The Winslow training export was left upbeat following the third-placing by Light Infantry in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (1600 metres).
Light Infantry has been under the care of respected trainer David Simcock for his overseas runs but will transfer to the Maher-Eustace stable in the near future for Australian starts.
"The Cox Plate is the race we've set Light Infantry for," Maher said.
"It was a huge run in the Queen Anne. David has done a great job training him. Light Infantry is a serious racehorse. He loves good-to-fast tracks and I'm hoping he gets those sort of conditions this spring."
Bookmakers slashed Light Infantry's price to $10 for the Cox Plate following his third placing in the Queen Anne. The $5 million Cox Plate will be run at Moonee Valley on October 28.
