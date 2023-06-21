The Standard
Ciaron Maher-trained Coolangatta goes unplaced in Group 1 sprint classic at Royal Ascot

By Tim Auld
Updated June 21 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
Trainer Ciaron Maher, pictured at the 2023 Warrnambool Racing Carnival, hopes to return to Royal Ascot with a runner in future years. Picture by Sean McKenna.
ONE of Warrnambool's favourite sons Ciaron Maher was left disappointed after his flying filly Coolangatta was unplaced in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes (1000 metres) at Royal Ascot.

