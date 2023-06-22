The Warrnambool Skate Park Competition is set to go ahead this weekend, with entrants of all ages free to compete.
The event is part of the 2023 Victorian Western Regional Series by Skate Park Leagues (SPL), with the next contest scheduled for Geelong on July 8.
Scooter riders and skaters will compete in 10 and under, 13 and under, 16 and under and open categories for both male and female divisions.
The BMX category will offer a more streamlined format, with just a 13 and under and open category.
YMCA Action Sports operations director Mathew Brett said judges would be present at the event.
"Our staff are qualified Skate Australia and AusCycling judges and will judge based on age division," he told The Standard.
Mr Brett said the organisation had run a number of SPL competitions in the city over the last few years.
"We have had successful events each time we visit Warrnambool," he said.
"It can be a little harder in the winter but it's a great community down there and the young people love the chance to put their skills to the test."
The competition will start at 11am on Saturday with scooter riders, before moving on to BMX competitors at 12:30pm and finishing with skaters at 1:30pm.
Entrants can register on the day or online at https://skateparkleagues.com
The event will run at Warrnambool skate park on Worm Bay Road. Helmets must be worn by all competitors.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.