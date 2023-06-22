The south-west's equivalent to the Archibald Prize is back in Warrnambool this weekend, with 29 portraits on display.
The Warrnibald Art Prize will open at the city's art gallery on Friday night from 6pm-8pm.
Now in it's 7th year of operation, collection curator Serena Wong said the exhibition was just as loved as when it first started.
"We expect a nice crowd actually, there's been a lot of interest this year," she told The Standard.
"A lot of people are dropping into the gallery during the week while we've been preparing and have been really keen to see the show.
"So if that's any indication, it should be a fairly well-attended opening and exhibition."
The artworks will be judged by Kiri Smart, curator at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, and Lauren van Katwyk, arts and culture manager at the Glenelg Shire council.
Ms Smart and Ms Katwyk will choose the winner and runner-up of the exhibition, which will then be announced on Friday night.
First prize will take home $2000, with $500 for second place.
Voting for the Archibool People's Choice will open the same night, although the winner won't be announced until Sunday, July 16.
"The Warrnibald is such a wonderful exhibition to get to know the community and see how generous, kind and thoughtful Warrnamboolians are. It's quite touching," Ms Wong said.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
