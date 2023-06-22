The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnibald Art Prize returns to city for its 7th year

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Warrnibald Prize winner Elizabeth Knight with subject Liza McCosh. Picture by Anthony Brady
2022 Warrnibald Prize winner Elizabeth Knight with subject Liza McCosh. Picture by Anthony Brady

The south-west's equivalent to the Archibald Prize is back in Warrnambool this weekend, with 29 portraits on display.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.