UPDATE, Sunday, 7am:
A Framlingham already on bail charged with burglary and theft has been released again after allegations he stole a $40,000 Mercedes.
Lucas Harradine, 35, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court where he successfully applied for bail until August 4.
Police provided additional information to the court on Friday about the new allegations, including photographs of the stolen Mercedes, where it was found, shoe impressions and Mr Harradine's shoes.
A lawyer for Mr Harradine claimed they were mass produced Nike shoes.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge explained it could not be said that it was a strong police case, but Mr Harradine had put himself in an extremely difficult situation.
He found that the risk of Mr Harradine offending could be reduced by imposing strict bail conditions, until August 4 when he had other serious charges already listed at court for sentencing.
Those bail conditions include Mr Harradine living with his parents, obeying a 9pm to 6am curfew, take police phone call checks that he was home during curfew hours and not being in Warrnambool, except to attend medical and legal appointments.
Mr Lethbridge warned Mr Harradine that he was already on serious charges and he needed to be on his best behaviour as any bail breach would result in him being held in custody.
"Enough is enough," he said.
"You need to completely understand your bail conditions. Compliance with bail conditions may ultimately assist you.
"I sincerely hope you don't breach your bail conditions. Everyone is working hard to support you. Don't let them down."
On Friday:
A Framlingham man already on bail for theft of vehicles has been charged with stealing a $40,000 Mercedes and associated offences.
The 35-year-old was remanded in custody at the Warrnambool police station cells overnight on Thursday.
He has been interviewed and charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of a handbag and keys, failing to stop on police command, driving while disqualified and three counts of breaching bail.
The man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Friday.
On Thursday:
A Framlingham man already on bail for theft of vehicles is in the process of being charged with stealing a $40,000 Mercedes.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the 35-year-old was arrested by investigators on Thursday morning.
The man is already on bail charged with stealing vehicles in Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
He's now being interviewed and is expected to be charged with the theft of a green 2016 Mercedes A250 from an address in Southern Ocean Boulevard, in south-east Warrnambool, overnight on Tuesday.
The vehicle was recovered at the southern end of Junction Road, off the Hopkins Falls Road, on Wednesday.
It's expected that the man will be charged with the theft of the vehicle and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing either this afternoon or on Friday.
On Wednesday:
Warrnambool police detectives are heading to a location near Hopkins Falls after a stolen Mercedes is reported to have been located.
The car valued, at $40,000, was found at the southern end of Junction Road, off the Hopkins Falls Road, just before 12.30pm.
The green 2016 Mercedes A250 was stolen from an address in Southern Ocean Boulevard, off the Hopkins Point Road, in south-east Warrnambool, overnight Tuesday.
Earlier: Persistent thieves have returned to steal a $40,000 Mercedes from a south-west Warrnambool address overnight.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said offenders went to an address in Southern Ocean Boulevard, off the Hopkins Point Road, last week and stole car keys and a handbag from an unlocked car.
The thieves then returned with the keys overnight Tuesday and stole the green 2016 Mercedes A250 - registration plate number AIH-657.
The vehicle is valued at more than $40,000.
"The thieves returned and stole the car," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
"We are requesting people keep an eye out and that anyone who sees this vehicle immediately contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"It's understood the vehicle was unlocked when the keys were taken last week and we would again like to repeat to all drivers to lock their cars.
"These are crimes of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to preventing such crimes. It does get a bit frustrating," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
