The green 2016 Mercedes was stolen from south-east Warrnambool

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:45am
A green 2016 Mercedes A250 was allegedly stolen from a south-east Warrnambool home overnight on Tuesday.The car was found near Hopkins Falls on Wednesday and a man is now being charged with the theft after being arrested on Thursday morning.
UPDATE, Thursday, 11.45am:

