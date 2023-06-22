Corangamite Shire Council has outlined its plan to transition 500 elderly residents to new providers as it plans to cease its in-home aged care service next month.
A decision to withdraw was made following a six-month independent review in response to the federal government's aged care reforms following the Quality and Safety Royal Commission in 2018.
The council has since worked with staff and clients in preparation for the transition which starts from July 1.
In a statement, a council spokesperson confirmed all staff had been supported to gain employment with the new and existing providers, while a very small number of staff had chosen to retire.
The spokesperson also said the council would provide a transition support service with a small team across the next two years to support residents in accessing the services they need.
So far, five providers are confirmed to deliver in-home aged care services to residents across Corangamite; The Regional Assessment Service will be taken on by Barwon Aged Care Assessment (Barwon Health), while genU, which has an office in Warrnambool, Colac and Geelong will take on Commonwealth and Veterans Affairs contracts for residents over 65 years.
Terang and Mortlake Health Services and Beaufort Skipton Health Services will be providing the meals on wheels and Beaufort Skipton will also provide individual support services in the north of the Shire for clients 65 and over.
Uniting Vic Tas are taking on the small number of clients who are part of the HACC PYP program (clients 65 and under and Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander aged 50 yrs and under).
Timboon Health Service will continue to service the southern area of the shire.
While councils commonly provide in-home services on behalf of the federal and state governments, in recent times many in rural and regional Victoria have announced their intention to exit.
That includes Golden Plains, Moorabool, Mildura, Greater Shepparton, Bendigo, Ballarat, Hepburn and Campaspe.
But the south-west shire's move comes as Lyndoch Living announced it would close its May Noonan aged care facility in Terang as soon as mid-July.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
