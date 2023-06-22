The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council details plan for in-home aged care transition

JG
By Jessica Greenan
June 23 2023 - 8:00am
Corangamite Shire Council has outlined its plan to transition 500 elderly residents to new providers.
Corangamite Shire Council has outlined its plan to transition 500 elderly residents to new providers as it plans to cease its in-home aged care service next month.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

