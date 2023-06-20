Merrivale's Billy Hancocks feels right at home with his new club and is making his mark in arguably the Warrnambool and District league's strongest midfield.
Hancocks joined the Tigers this year after two campaigns with North Warrnambool Eagles in the Hampden league, where he featured for both the senior and reserves teams.
He said he was "enjoying the ride" with his new side, which sits two-wins clear at the top of the ladder after 11 rounds.
The former Eagle, who rotates between the middle and the wing for the Tigers, has been in strong form this season earning best players selection five times and kicking seven goals.
He forms part of a star-studded Tigers' midfield cast that includes former North Warrnambool Eagles Tate and Jalen Porter, Sam Gleeson and reigning Esam medallist Blair McCutcheon.
Hancocks is relishing his role in the side and happy with his form.
"I sort of feel like I'm finding my spot whether it is at centre-bounces or even on the wing around the ground. I feel like I can make an impact wherever I go.
"It helps (form) when you're winning games I suppose. And obviously with that midfield as well, especially with Tate and Jalen in there, I did play with them last year and we work real well.
"That's what it's been like this year at Merrivale, no matter who you throw in there it seems to just gel."
The builder is a fan of the flexibility the District league offers, saying it offers a nice balance with work, football and "still enjoying it with your mates."
He said the flexibility paired with pre-existing friendships with Tigers' players such as Jye Wilson, Henry Owen, Angus Campbell and the Porter brothers, played a role in his decision to move clubs.
"It was tough I always had footy in the back of my mind but it wasn't a priority until a couple of weeks out of the season and you get that tick where all your mates are going to training and that and you want to get back amongst it.
"I came down for a run a couple of weeks out and got that bit of a drive back to have a kick again."
Hancocks isn't looking too far ahead despite his side viewed by many as the premiership front-runners.
When you come this far in a season, we haven't dropped a game, but you're still go into every game as you do going into round one," he said.
"You want to have your belief as high as you can but you've still got to perform each week to be able to keep that form."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.