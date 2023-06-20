Proud Portland export Rowan Marshall says turning up on those "cold VFL training nights in Ballarat" back in 2016 in the quest to be drafted have made him a hungrier and more grateful footballer as he prepares for a major milestone in his career.
The St Kilda ruckman, 27, will celebrate his 100th AFL match against the Brisbane Lions on Friday night - five years after being drafted to the club with pick 10 in the 2017 rookie draft.
The former Hampden league player, who came through the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program as a junior, said entering the system late had taught him plenty and he was enjoying the journey so far.
"Being at the club for six years, the first couple of years goes slowly but the last four years have been pretty good," he said on Tuesday.
"(I) missed out on being drafted when I was sort of 19 but stuck at it and I was lucky enough the Saints put me on a rookie list and here we are.
"It definitely gave me the hunger to get on an AFL list, I was at uni, slaving away studying hard and you'd rock up to some cold VFL training nights in Ballarat but it almost made you hungrier and more motivated to make it."
Former Greater Western Victoria Rebels talent manager Phil Partington, who has a close relationship with the Portland product, says Marshall has "never forgotten where he has come from".
"That's the one thing about Rowan, he loves his Portland and the surrounding area, he's certainly never forgotten where he has come from," he said.
"I'm extremely proud for him and his family. He was my trainee, my apprentice for a year and I actually caught up with him last week at the Ballarat Football Club, we had a clinic and we had a good chat."
Partington, who departed the Rebels in 2021 after more than 15 years in the role, said Marshall's work rate and endeavour were his greatest strengths.
"To see how far he's come and how much work he's put in is fantastic. When he first came to the Rebels that was one thing we noticed straight away with him was his will to learn and his competitive nature," he said.
"He always did it with a smile on his face, that's the thing about Rowan, he always enjoyed his footy and played some great footy at the Rebels even though he didn't get initially drafted."
The agile big man is compiling perhaps his most complete season at AFL level with the Saints, averaging 19 disposals, 28 hit-outs and five clearances as he adjusts to the responsibility of being the club's number one ruckman after the retirement of Paddy Ryder at the end of season 2022.
"It's definitely been a bit different without Paddy, he's such an influence. I've been lucky enough to have Tom Campbell and Max Heath here too and they've been great support for me," Marshall said of his role in 2023 under new coach Ross Lyon.
"The more exposure you get in the ruck the more you learn every week. It was tough without Paddy at the start of the season but each week you learn.
"It's been a good challenge for me this year but I've enjoyed it."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
