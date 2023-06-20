The Standard
Portland, Hampden league export Rowan Marshall to play 100th AFL game for St Kilda

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 8:00am
Rowan Marshall in action for St Kilda in a match against the Western Bulldogs this season. Picture by Getty Images
Proud Portland export Rowan Marshall says turning up on those "cold VFL training nights in Ballarat" back in 2016 in the quest to be drafted have made him a hungrier and more grateful footballer as he prepares for a major milestone in his career.

