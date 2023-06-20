A Carlton VFL and South Warrnambool midfielder is set for a stint on the sidelines, just as he was starting to assert himself at state league level.
Archie Stevens, who has appeared twice for the Roosters this year in the Hampden league in-between VFL commitments, could be out of action for up to two months as he recovers from foot surgery.
"I had surgery on Saturday on my foot, I got a scan during the week and found out I had a stress fracture," Stevens said.
"I was lucky enough to get into surgery pretty quickly to be honest and get it sorted.
"Hopefully six to eight weeks (I'll be out for). So hopefully I can still see a bit of footy in the back end of the year and go from there."
Stevens has played nine of 12 games for the Blues' reserves this season after featuring in seven during his debut campaign last year.
He missed Saturday's round 13 game against Werribee because of the injury and said the pain in his foot had been plaguing him for "a month or so".
"I've just been managing it for about those four weeks and just pulled up the worse it ever had so I thought I need to get this checked out and sorted because I can't really just keep playing like this," he said.
"It turns out I was playing with a stress fracture but I'm happy now I've got it sorted and am on the road to recovery. Hopefully if everything goes to plan it will still be in normal season so it's good."
The Roosters star had been in dominant touch for the Blues, averaging 22.9 disposals a game in a side sitting 10th on the ladder.
In his past three matches his impact rose to another level, finishing with disposal tallies of 35 against Sydney, 28 versus Frankston and 31 against Essendon.
Against the Swans the inside mid received two coaches' MVP votes and against Frankston he earned five.
Stevens conceded the injury was disappointing but said he only had to look to younger brother George - and his recovery from an ACL injury - to put it in perspective.
"I was loving the chance to play regular VFL football but also starting to throw some good performances in there," he said.
"Obviously it's a bit disappointing but I think football is a hard game and this is all part of it. I don't have to look too far with what George had to go through last year and seeing him come back (to football) and how well he's going at the moment."
Stevens' recovery time also dashes his chances of featuring for the Hampden league under 23 side against Ballarat in an interleague fixture on July 1.
He was one of five VFL-listed players in the initial squad of 34 which will be coached by former Brisbane AFL great and Roosters export Jonathan Brown.
"The idea of the interleague game excited me so much," Stevens said.
"I reckon it's such a great thing that's happening. If I was available for that I no doubt would have put my hand up to play."
The VFL has nine home-and-away rounds remaining while the Hampden league has eight, with Stevens' Roosters in first place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.