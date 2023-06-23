Few know Derrinallum is home to one of the most renowned luthiers in the country - just one of three in the world to make bows.
Jim Robinson has made more than 300 instruments and countless repairs across his award-winning career spanning more than 50 years, but few know of his accolades or how he got there.
"It's a bit of a story," he laughed.
"I was a young lad working in New York City and I was looking for a field or a trade to get into. While I was doing that, I was working for a big company that made and serviced office machines like photocopiers.
"They taught me how to service them and after training I had a briefcase full of tools and I'd go from office to office servicing the machines.
"That exposed me to a variety of places. One of them was a violin shop and I was chatting to the owner, asking them how they got into it. That kind of sparked my interest because I played violin as a youngster."
Certain that he'd found the right career, Mr Robinson left America in 1971, sailing on a steam ship to Italy.
There, he studied violin-making in Cremona under renowned masters Gio Batta Morassi, G. Scarabotto and Francesco Bissolotti.
Mr Robinson moved to Australia in 1991, where he opened a shopfront in Sydney. With expenses rising, he found the solution in the quiet town of Derrinallum, Victoria.
Operating from his home and by appointment only, the unassuming business has become a hidden gem.
"There are very few of us," Mr Robinson said.
"That's for a variety of reasons. There's no training for bow-making in Australia and the materials are hard to get. The wood only grows in Brazil and needs to be imported, requiring a lot of complicated paperwork."
But the decision has paid off, with the luthier winning four international awards for craftsmanship and tone quality.
"Over the years I've won quite a few awards," Mr Robinson said.
"The Violin Society of America competition was my crowning achievement. Makers from around the world attended, so it was a big event. I entered a viola without thinking there was much of a chance and I ended up winning so I was quite chuffed."
