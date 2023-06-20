The Standard
North Warrnambool Eagles footballer suspended for second time in 2023 Hampden league season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 3:10pm
North Warrnambool Eagles' Adam Wines has been suspended. File picture
A Hampden league finals contender will be without its captain for four rounds after he was suspended for a second time this season.

