A Hampden league finals contender will be without its captain for four rounds after he was suspended for a second time this season.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Adam Wines fronted a hastily-convened AFL Western District independent tribunal on Sunday night charged with unduly rough conduct.
It stemmed from an investigation into an incident against Koroit in the Hampden league round eight senior football match at Victoria Park on June 3.
Wines, who pleaded not guilty, was found guilty and received a four-week ban plus a suspended two-match penalty which will be in play until the end of the 2024 season.
Koroit's James Gow was the offended player and the incident happened in the third quarter of the Eagles' win.
The Saints asked for the incident to be investigated.
Wines - one of the Eagles' most experienced players who can fill a role in attack or defence - will miss matches against top-five sides Terang Mortlake and Camperdown as well as the club's fixtures against Cobden and Portland.
The Standard was in communication with AFL Western District during the investigation process but was not informed about the tribunal hearing.
Wines was also suspended earlier this season when he pleaded guilty to rough conduct for an incident against Hamilton Kangaroos.
He was handed a three-match ban, missing rounds two, three and four.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.