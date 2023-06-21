It will take more than a surprise surgery to derail young motocross rider Paddy Lewis' plans to contest the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in the Northern Territory next month. The 13-year-old from Purnim underwent an appendectomy on Monday, about three weeks out from the event which runs from July 11 to 16.
Lewis felt something wrong with his appendix during the final round of the Victorian junior titles at the weekend but courageously competed through the pain.
Amazingly, he still finished fifth in the 12 to under-16 85 big-wheel class and placed fourth for the entire series.
"When I was on the starting gate, I was kind of considering not racing," Lewis told The Standard.
"I kind of persuaded myself I had to because it was a Vic title."
Lewis earned Victorian selection for his strong form this season and will contest the 12 to under-14 85 big-wheel class in Darwin.
He will be joined in the NT by his talented younger brother Mason, 11, who will race in the 10 to under-12 85 small-wheel section.
Lewis is eager to ride in his first national titles and has upped his professionalism in preparation.
"I can't wait, I've been eating healthy for the last month and I've only got one more month to go," he said.
The year eight Emmanuel College student was forced to take a small hiatus from his diet as he was only permitted to consume apple juice, jelly and icy poles while in hospital.
The youngster would love to finish top-10 at the prestigious event which will also see riders from other countries compete.
Lewis' mother Melissa said her son's surgery had altered the family's travel plans to Darwin.
"They say two weeks he's not allowed to do anything and its in three weeks so we've decided we'll fly up and Darcy (Lewis' father) will drive up with all the bikes and hopefully that helps his recovery instead of sitting in a car," she said. "He said 'oh well it's only running and jumping I'm not allowed to do so that doesn't mean riding a bike'."
Lewis was grateful to Warrnambool businesses for their support in making the pair's nationals quest possible. The siblings have also been helping rear calves and sheep at their family property to pay for their motocross exploits.
