The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool teen Paddy Lewis to contest junior motocross nationals with brother Mason, just weeks after surgery

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 21 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers Paddy and Mason Lewis are heading to the NT to race in the Australian Junior Motocross Championships. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Brothers Paddy and Mason Lewis are heading to the NT to race in the Australian Junior Motocross Championships. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

It will take more than a surprise surgery to derail young motocross rider Paddy Lewis' plans to contest the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in the Northern Territory next month. The 13-year-old from Purnim underwent an appendectomy on Monday, about three weeks out from the event which runs from July 11 to 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.