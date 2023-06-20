Man charged with threatening 81-year-old neighbour refused bail

A Portland man already scheduled to plead guilty to four sets of police charges next week has now been remanded in custody.
Rocky Harrison, 30, of Edgar Street, is scheduled to plead guilty to criminal charges and breaches of community corrections orders in the Koori division of the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 27.
He's now been charged with making threats to an 80-year-old neighbour and been remanded in custody until next Tuesday after a bail application was adjourned part-heard.
Mr Harrison repeatedly interjected and swore during Tuesday's bail hearing.
Police told the court that on Monday officers went to Edgar Street after a noise complaint.
After police left it's alleged that Mr Harrison climbed a fence, verbally abused a neighbour and made a handgun gesture, reportedly saying if she called the police again he would put a bullet in her head.
He also made a comment that was alleged to be a threat to police officers.
A police officer told the court the elderly neighbour was "very opposed" to bail being granted and she was fearful Mr Harrison would carry out his threats.
There's a history of calls and complaints being made to police, who have attended at Edgar Street multiple times.
Mr Harrison has a significant history of prior court appearances.
A lawyer said her client's custody management issues included withdrawing from methamphetamine and cannabis use, and he had suffered a hand injury.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Mr Harrison's alleged behaviour was too serious and aggressive for him to be granted bail.
He said alternate accommodation needed to be considered and it was clear the elderly neighbour was frightened of Mr Harrison.
The magistrate requested for further investigations to happen in relation to the availability of a place in a detoxification facility for Mr Harrison.
"In the meantime he's just got to cool his heels until his return date on June 27. We'll return to consider the position in relation to proposed accommodation and a place at a detox centre," he said.
