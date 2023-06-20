The Standard
Portland man, 30, refused bail charged with threatening elderly neighbour

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 21 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 8:00am
Man charged with threatening 81-year-old neighbour refused bail
A Portland man already scheduled to plead guilty to four sets of police charges next week has now been remanded in custody.

Andrew Thomson

