Warrnambool home with sea views expected to fetch up to $3.5 million

The first open home for a stunning Warrnambool property with ocean views was attended by 45 groups.
The five-bedroom home at 8 Whale Avenue, in an estate off the south side of Hopkins Point Road, is listed with an expected price range of $3.2 to $3.5 million.
Harris and Wood agent Matthew Wood said the home offered amazing sea views and an indoor infinity swimming pool.
"We're extremely excited to be able to offer this property," Mr Wood told The Standard.
"It's rare to find a property in Warrnambool that is built to this quality, with ocean views and located a short stroll from the beach."
He said there was strong interest in properties at the top end of the market in Warrnambool.
"We have experienced strong results within the top of the market," Mr Wood said.
"Buyers are experiencing an increase in building costs and time delays.
"Therefore, they are seeing added value in purchasing established quality homes."
Mr Wood said it was the first time the home, which has a six-star energy rating and was designed by architect Matthew Morse, had been on the market.
The modern kitchen offers stone bench tops and a butler's pantry, while the living and dining rooms feature floor to ceiling windows to capture the sea views.
The home has multiple living areas, a study and a custom designed timber and concrete staircase.
It also has a temperature controlled wine cellar, while the indoor pool features a led light colour changing system and frame-less glass fencing.
Large glass sliding doors allow the owner to expand the living area to encase the all-weather, climate controlled, alfresco area.
This entertaining area features a full outdoor kitchen and fireplace.
The large master suite has separate his and hers walk in robes, an impressive large en suite and a private balcony with ocean views.
Mr Wood said he expected there would be another big turnout at the next open home, which will be held on Saturday at 11am.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
