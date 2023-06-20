The Standard
In pictures: Junior action heats up during Sunday football competitions

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 11:54am
Junior football took centre stage in Warrnambool on Sunday as South Warrnambool took on Hamilton Kangaroos in the under 18 girls competition, while North Warrnambool Eagles and Hamilton Kangaroos did battle in the under 16 league.

