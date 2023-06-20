Junior football took centre stage in Warrnambool on Sunday as South Warrnambool took on Hamilton Kangaroos in the under 18 girls competition, while North Warrnambool Eagles and Hamilton Kangaroos did battle in the under 16 league.
The Standard's Sean McKenna captured some of the action behind the lens.
Sports reporter with The Standard
