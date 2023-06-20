AFLW side Carlton is preparing for a pre-season camp in Warrnambool.
The Blues' new coach is former South Warrnambool mentor Mathew Buck.
Buck and his players visit south-west Victoria as they prepare for the 2023 season.
Carlton, which will run school clinics, will also run two open training sessions at Reid Oval - from noon on Thursday and 9.30am on Saturday.
There will be a free coffee and sausage sizzle on Saturday, while meet-and-greets and autograph sessions will take place on both days.
The Blues' camp is a boon for the region and follows the Essendon versus Geelong match in Warrnambool last year.
