The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Music, art and sporting events fill out this weekend

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 22 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warrnambool Skate Park Competition will start at 11am on Saturday. File picture
The Warrnambool Skate Park Competition will start at 11am on Saturday. File picture

FRIDAY

DISCUSSION: The difference between dementia and forgetfulness, Warrnambool RSL, from 10am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.