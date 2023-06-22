DISCUSSION: The difference between dementia and forgetfulness, Warrnambool RSL, from 10am.
SCAVENGER HUNT: Solstice Searching, Warrnambool, 5pm-9pm.
ART: The Warrnibald Prize 2023, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 6pm-8pm.
ART: Exhibition: Rory Lee Carter opening night, 51 Sackville Street Port Fairy, 6:30pm-8:30pm. This event will also run from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
LIVE MUSIC: Gillin Boys Telethon, Brauer College, 7:30pm-10:30pm. $10 per person.
FRESH PRODUCE: Community market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
AFLW: Carlton open training session, Reid Oval, from 9:30am.
STORYTELLING FESTIVAL: Koontapool Yakeen: The Southern Right Whale Dreaming Stories, Harris Street Gunditjmara Centre, 10am-11am. $10 per person, book via https://humanitix.com/au
SKATE PARK COMPETITION: 2023 Victorian Western Regional Series, Warrnambool skatepark, 11am-4pm. Register on the day or online at https://skateparkleagues.com
FOOTBALL: North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake, Bushfield Recreation Reserve, from 2pm.
FOOTBALL: Panmure v Merrivale, Panmure Recreation Reserve, from 2:20pm.
EXHIBITION: Factory Arts Outlaw Gallery, Fletcher Jones, 3-6pm.
NEON NIGHTS: Solstice Search Party, Warrnambool Botanic Gardens, 3pm-9pm.
TAKE THE PLUNGE: Icy dive into Lady Bay, Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, from 4:15pm.
TALK: Thresholds: Storytelling at Noodledoof, 128 Commercial Road Koroit, 7:30pm-10pm. Free event but bookings essential at https://www.portfairywinterweekends.com.au
THEATRE: Colonel! The Musical, Mozart Hall, 8pm-10pm. $25 per person.
DANCE: Old-time, new vogue, western partner, Panmure Hall, 8pm-12am.
COLD SWIM: Winter solstice dawn dip, Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club, from 7am. Gold coin donation.
CYCLING: Thunder Point Winter Series race one, Warrnambool Mountain Bike Club, registrations from 9:30am. Competitors must hold an AusCycling membership.
RARE FINDS: Vinyl swap meet, Port Fairy Bowls Club, 11am-4pm. Gold coin donation.
COMEDY: Aiden Jones - The Morning After, Mozart Hall, 5pm-7pm. $25 per person, book via https://humanitix.com/au
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
