MORE than 400 children require foster care in the south-west region each night.
It's why the Hampden Football Netball League jumped at the chance to work with Brophy Family and Youth Services to initiate foster care round on Saturday.
Brophy foster care engagement team leader Sheree Gee hoped the collaboration might encourage people in the sporting world to consider becoming foster carers.
"It made sense to us in our foster care team because so often you have these tight-knit communities in these rural areas and it's where we need connections for those kids to stay in those communities," she said.
"The more we can build our pool of carers, the better. We've had cases where we've had a child who might be in school in Hamilton and the closest we can find for them is Portland.
"It means they might miss out on doing their sports as well."
Brophy communications co-ordinator Nick Ansell said it was important to ensure every child was cared for. Foster care can be for one night or as long as six months or until they've finished their schooling.
"Footy-netball clubs are such a huge part of our communities down here and there's a lot of kids who are tied up (in foster care) who are part of local clubs," he said. "They're just regular kids who love having a kick of the footy and shooting a few goals in the netball.
"Hampden league covers such a broad area and there's a real need for carers in those areas as well and we know there's so many incredible people involved with footy-netball clubs that would be excellent carers."
Camperdown football coach Neville Swayn said sporting clubs could help those in challenging situations feel part of a community.
"Everybody knows everybody in a smaller town. If someone is struggling with that sort of stuff, you'd like to think somebody would take them in," he said.
South Warrnambool netballer Meg Kelson said the special round would raise awareness.
"I think it is a really good idea because sport can definitely be a way for people to deal with their mental health," she said.
"It can be an outlet for them and a way to connect with other people and their friends.
"If they are taken away from that opportunity and not able to participate, it could impact them in that way as well."
Brophy will attend the North Warrnambool versus Terang Mortlake game.
