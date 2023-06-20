The opportunity to play in front of talent scouts is on offer for south-west netballers ahead of state title trials.
Netball Victoria's state titles, scheduled for October 7-8, sees 19 regions from around the state play off at Parkville's State Netball Centre. The Western Region - which includes Hampden and Warrnambool and District clubs as well as other associations - will send four teams, including an open, 17 and under and 15 and under team, along with a mixed all-abilities squad.
Western Region Netball State Titles Officer Marg Morgan is hoping to see as many players nominate for selection as possible.
"Numbers have always been really good," she said. "There are so many talented youngsters out there. This is another tier in the player pathway... it's one last chance for players to be identified in Netball Vic's pathway programs."
All abilities players - who got a new-look regional competition underway last week - have more on-court opportunities this year in the lead up to their own state title selection. In 2024, the titles will move to the March long weekend to help lighten the load on players in the second half of the year.
"There is only going to be a five-six month turnaround to the next state titles," Morgan said.
Umpire applications remain open, with coaching interviews being conducted this week. Player nominations close Sunday, July 9, with trials on July 9 and 16.
Nomination forms can be found at netballtrials.com/clubs/warrnambool-city-netball-assoc/.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.