The number of Airbnb properties in Warrnambool has decreased since 2019, new data reveals.
AirDNA data shows the number of available listings in the city in May this year was 328 - a decrease of 20 per cent since 2019.
An AirDNA spokeswoman said the Warrnambool City Council's levy may be a factor in this decline.
The number of Airbnb properties in other south-west shires has increased.
"As far as I'm aware, Warrnambool is the only one of these shires to have introduced short-term rental regulations, calling for registration and a $400 fee for homeowners wishing to rent out short-term," the spokeswoman said.
"This may have put off some potential hosts, causing that supply deficit."
The data shows the number of Airbnb properties in Corangamite Shire increased by 1 per cent to 187 from May 2019 to May this year, while in Glenelg there was a six per cent increase to to 199.
The highest increase was in the Southern Grampians Shire, where the number increased by 24 per cent from 2019 to 2023 - with 110 properties listed.
The spokeswoman said occupancy remained higher at the properties than in 2019 in most markets.
In May this year there was a 47 per cent occupancy rate at the properties, while that rate was higher in Southern Grampians Shire at 49.8 per cent.
The average rate for Airbnbs in Warrnambool was $281.37.
This was the highest of all shires, with the average rate $252.98 in Corangamite, $226.96 in Southern Grampians Shire and $215.42 in Glenelg Shire.
Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute managing director Michael Fotheringham said one of the biggest challenges when it comes to housing is managing its two main purposes, shelter and wealth generation.
"Overall, our policies across all three levels of government favour the use of property for investment, above the use of property for shelter," he said.
"That creates all kinds of complexities."
Dr Fotheringham said there should be regulations which level the playing field between traditional accommodation and short-term rentals.
"There's no justified reason that a property on an online platform should be pretending to be residential, when it's actually a commercial use," he said.
Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed a levy on Airbnb properties is "on the table".
Dr Fotheringham said the Independent Planning Commission has recently recommended a 60 day cap.
"The idea behind that is about making the balance of financial return swing back in favour of long term renting," he said.
"We are yet to see really how effective that's going to be in Australia."
The state government set up a task force to address the housing crisis and the Greens have secured a commitment the group will look at rental safeguards in exchange for supporting the taxation bill.
Victorian Greens treasury spokesman Sam Hibbins said government action was needed to address soaring rents.
"People who rent their home need urgent reforms to address the housing crisis, and can't afford another year of government inaction," he said.
State housing minister Collin Brooks said the government would have more to stay on housing and "a whole range of issues around rentals, social housing and housing more generally" when they release their statement later this year.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
