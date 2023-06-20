The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Registered sex offender charged with failing to report contact with children

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Registered sex offender remanded in custody
Registered sex offender remanded in custody

UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.15pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.