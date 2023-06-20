Registered sex offender remanded in custody

UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.15pm:
A registered sex offender with ties to Warrnambool has been remanded in custody for a week after being charged with four new offences.
Warren Wright, 49, of no fixed address, but previously Mildura, did not apply for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody until June 26.
He has solicitors in Mildura who are expected to handle the case.
A lawyer told the court that Mr Wright's custody management issues included withdrawing from alcohol use, depression and that this was his first time in custody.
He will be back in court via a video link with the Warrnambool court on June 26 for a further mention.
Earlier: A 49-year-old registered sex offender will appear in Warrnambool court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
Police say the man, of no fixed address, but who has ties to Warrnambool, is a current registered sex offender.
It's alleged he's had contact with children at Willaura and Hamilton and been charged with four counts of failing to report those contacts on June 5 and between June 12 and 14.
The man was arrested in Hawkesdale by members of the Warrnambool-based sex offences and child abuse investigation team on Monday.
Police have been investigating complaints about the man since late last week.
He will appear in court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
