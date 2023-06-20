A $500,000 revamp of its clubrooms at the Friendly Societies' Park means South Warrnambool Football Netball Club can get back to kicking goals at its home ground.
On Tuesday, the new-look rooms were officially opened - something club president John Ross said had been a "long time coming".
"It's been great to get a bit of a facelift ... this is a pretty old building," he said.
The facility dates back to the 1960s with a plaque on the side of the building putting the official opening date as June 12, 1961.
Mr Ross said the building was "pretty well worn" before work on the $500,000 upgrade started with players having to put up with some of the quirks of the ageing infrastructure for years.
"To have a shower you had to have the normal bath taps on to get hot water, the concrete was very unlevel," he said.
"It was pretty tired."
With female participation on the rise, the upgraded facilities can now cater for those players. An old storage area was also converted to female umpire rooms.
"There's more females coming into umpiring now which is great," Mr Ross said.
Mr Ross said they had flipped the design of the old clubrooms, and were using the old canteen as a trainer's room now.
"To be able to use the same building, and just give it a revamp has really strengthened the club," he said.
The toilet facilities have undergone a major makeover to not just be female friendly but catering for all-abilities.
"We've got a lot of user groups here. We're very lucky that we've got an all-abilities team. We've got enough players really for two teams," Mr Ross said.
He said they had three female teams as well.
"Female football is only growing. It's probably one of the biggest growths in sport at the moment. They're a big part of our club."
The club had expected to be back in its facilities by round four but construction delays, which Mr Ross said was a normal part of building jobs, meant having to erect a marquee and temporary showers at the ground for one match.
Mr Ross said it had moved as many games as it could while they waited for the renovation works to be completed.
"We got to a point that we had to get back here to the ground. We've got a lot of back-to-back games coming up," he said.
Mr Ross said the new facilities were used for the first time last weekend.
"We're very happy to be back here. The facilities are fantastic," he said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the project - which cost about $500,000 - came in on budget.
"The council has been able to achieve an amazing result for not a lot of funds and a great result for the club," she said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
