A whale-spotting plane will be scouring the region's coastline this week as part of a research project.
The plane will be in the Warrnambool area on Wednesday and has a permit to descend to 300 metres to take images of whales for photo-identification purposes.
The southern right whales have been putting on a show for locals with a number of whales spotted in Lady Bay and Logans Beach late last week and at the weekend.
The small aircraft will be flying close to shore from Nelson to Mallacoota in Gippsland.
The flights will monitor the migratory whales visiting this time of the year and will be collecting data for the southern right whale monitoring program.
Experienced marine mammal observers from the Arthur Rylah Institute will be taking images and records that will help with their research into whale population dynamics, movement and distribution along the coast.
To get involved in the conservation efforts, whale-watchers have been urged to upload their photos and sightings at whaleface.swifft.net.au
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
