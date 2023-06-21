Consistency, nailing the fundamentals and one-percenters and an insatiable appetite to learn sit as key cornerstones for Jessica Rentsch in her bid be drafted later this year.
The 17-year-old lined up for the AFL Women's Academy in an exhibition match against an under-23 All Stars side on Sunday, played as a curtain-raiser ahead of North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs' AFL match.
In a thrilling finish, the academy side went down by two points 6.8 (44) to 6.6 (42).
Rentsch, who is as focused on school as she is her football, is now hopeful of being selected in Vic Country's squad for this year's under 18 girls national championships following trial matches earlier this month.
"My goals for the next couple months are just trying to strive and play my best footy and showcase to the (AFLW) clubs that are looking around for draft picks why they would want me and why I'm desirable," Rentsch told The Standard. "And I just want to keep constantly learning."
The Penshurst product said it was a "surreal" experience playing on Marvel Stadium, where she lined up as a high defender though ultimately found herself deeper than her teammates.
"It was so exciting, so surreal," Rentsch recalled. "It's a memory I'll never forget."
"I was a bit of a defensive cover so I didn't quite get as much run off half-back as I'd like to."
The academy, under the tutelage of head coach Tarkyn Lockyer, features the best 18-year-old talent from around the country.
Rentsch was pleased with her team's performance and while she could see improvement within her own game, that largely goes to her sense of wanting the best out of herself.
The speedster, who won back-to-back Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 best and fairest awards with Hamilton and Portland in 2021 and 2022, started boarding at Ballarat Grammar this year and has played two games for local club Lake Wendouree.
She came into the 2023 season recovering from a broken leg sustained in an exhibition match in June last year.
Happy with how her leg has responded, Rentsch said she had been load managing this season - including sitting out of her school's grand final last week - to make sure she was primed for high-level representative football.
"I'm just trying to play more consistently - I haven't nailed it yet - but just trying to do the best I can," she said.
Leadership responsibilities with Coates Talent League club Greater Western Victoria Rebels, where she is an under 18 girls co-captain, have also been a focus.
The year 12 student is concentrating on setting the standard at training and in games, as well as getting around each of her teammates within the program.
"I focus on training my hardest to try and show the girls what it should be like," she said. "And if there is time... pre-game when you're doing your first touch or you get there early, to have a talk or chat and get around everyone because some people are in a new environment."
On-field Rentsch has featured in all seven rounds of the 2023 talent season and averaged 13.9 disposals and 6.4 tackles, while she made a season-best 15 tackles in round seven against Gold Coast.
She is leaning on the experience of first-year Rebels coach, former Adelaide premiership player Sally Riley, who has "been there and done that" when it comes to the AFL Women's draft.
"It's so easy to relate with her... she's lived it and she's so knowledgeable," Rentsch said. "She's really putting her best foot forward to try and help us become better as a team and individuals."
GWV Rebels line up against Dandenong Stingrays at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
