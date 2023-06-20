After three years Honeypot Early Learning Centre has received approval from the Department of Education to operate their new learning area.
Co-owner Georgia Fleming said a house was purchased behind the Bostock Street centre on Emma Avenue which will accommodate 22 children.
"We can take up to 32 but we're accommodating for 22, with mainly two staff," she said.
With a huge demand for childcare and kindergarten places, Ms Fleming said numbers filled quickly.
"Overall the whole process has taken about three years," she said.
"We've got a gate connecting to both services.
"We've just done basically an extension to Honeypot, we've added that kinder room and office spaces.
"We're going to also use the kitchen which is due to get approved on Thursday and so we'll utilise that with another cook over there preparing food and doing it that way.
"The reason why we did it was purely because the room we had wasn't big enough and we had so much interest, we thought 'let's do it'.
"We knew that three-year-old kinder was going to be funded and we knew that was going to be a big thing.
"The waiting list is ridiculous - there's something like 300 on the Warrnambool waiting list, as in children to get into childcare.
"Out kinder open day is on Thursday and in Koroit on Wednesday.
"We've got huge interest."
Ms Fleming opened Honeypot in Warrnambool and became partner with Rebecca Perry 17 years ago when they opened the Koroit centre and they have about 30 staff.
Ms Fleming said the educators built beautiful relationships with their families.
"Both with the parents and the children, because you're so connected with them," she said.
"The relationships the educators have with the families is just beautiful."
