The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Approval for Honeypot Early Learning Centre's new four-year-old kinder room

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Leonard, Mason Wilson (top), Eva Searle, Charlotte Kolochse, Rebecca Perry (back) and Elsy Templeton at the Honeypot Child Care Centre. Picture: Eddie Guerrero
Jordan Leonard, Mason Wilson (top), Eva Searle, Charlotte Kolochse, Rebecca Perry (back) and Elsy Templeton at the Honeypot Child Care Centre. Picture: Eddie Guerrero

After three years Honeypot Early Learning Centre has received approval from the Department of Education to operate their new learning area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.