South Warrnambool midcourt star Isabella Rea isn't taking for granted the opportunities to learn from and play with the best netballers from the south-west region.
The Roosters' 2022 open grade premiership gun represented the Hampden league once again on Sunday at the Netball Victoria Association Championships finals day.
The association fell narrowly short of a grand final appearance after a thrilling overtime loss to Ovens and Murray, which went on to lose the decider to Banyule and District.
She said it was an honour to play for the Bottle Greens' open team again and invaluable to her own game moving forward.
"It is a great opportunity, even being selected is a really good honour. I love it, I went last year as well and it's just so valuable," she told The Standard.
"You learn so much, working with different people within the league is awesome, there's so many talented players.
"Working with the different midcourters and goalies from across the league was so valuable for my game.
"We bounced ideas off each other and you see things you probably don't consider at your own club where you're probably more comfortable.
"It definitely takes you out of your comfort zone a bit but it's worth it and you do learn a lot especially from the coaches."
The allied health assistant worker, who swung across centre and wing-attack throughout the day to be one of the association's best players across the 12 matches, said it was an even competition all day.
The Hampden league dropped just one game through the round-robin stages to place second before losing its semi-final.
"It was an amazing tournament to be part of, the team we lost to was Bendigo and they dropped their final (to Banyule) who was the team who won overall but we beat them earlier in the day," she said.
"It was just such a close competition all day and no easy games.
"I think in the end it came down to tired bodies. We went into overtime in the (semi) final but it was very close. You only have eight minutes to get your head around things so it goes so quickly." Rea said all the players throughout the day contributed strongly and never dropped their heads but praised the defensive section for its consistent performance.
"Overall, our defensive end was exceptionally strong," she said.
"It probably kept us in all those games because they were so strong but all the girls were great."
The emerging star said the focus was now on back-to-back open grade premierships with the Roosters in what she lauded as a very "tight" Hampden league competition.
"Across the top five, six teams it's so tight and anyone can beat anyone on their day which makes for a great league," she said.
