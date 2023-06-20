Marcus, we'll talk about your job as the dealer principal of Warrnambool's Norton Ford shortly but I want to talk about your sporting highlight. How did your involvement in racing come about?
I was a young bloke knocking around Stawell and Terry O'Sullivan was a horse trainer there. A few of my mates and I got shares in a horse called Skipper Regent which went on to win six races and from that day on I was hooked. I reckon I was 22 years old and Skipper Regent won a race at Flemington by six lengths and the offers started coming in for the horse.
We had one offer of $200,000 which was a lot of money back in the early 1990s and it's still a lot of money in 2023, but we knocked back the offer. Sadly, Skipper Regent never went on to any great levels after that but we still had a lot of fun racing him.
I'm still in a syndicate who I raced horses with back in 1997. My opinion regarding horse ownership is all about having small shares in horses and racing them with your mates. I've been fortunate to have had a lot of great times.
What are your memories of the win by Gallic Chieftain in the 2018 Warrnambool Cup?
Gallic Chieftain was a very handy horse. We went into the Warrnambool Cup in 2018 quietly confident he would run well. Warrnambool's Chris Kol, Matt Owen and I had small shares in Gallic Chieftain while Luke Attrill and another group of Warrnambool people were also in the ownership group.
The horse was trained by Darren Weir, who I had played footy with in Stawell and Johnny Allen was the Warrnambool Cup-winning jockey. Johnny just found the right part of the track. It was a huge thrill to be in the ownership group. There's nothing like winning your home town cup.
What were the celebrations like after the Warrnambool Cup victory?
Let's just say they were pretty big. My wife Pip was away overseas. I can still remember going to Pippies in Warrnambool for lunch on the Friday and it turned into a huge day of celebrations. It's pretty special to go out to the races at Warrnambool and see Gallic Chieftain's name on the honour board as the Warrnambool Cup winner.
Gallic Chieftain was a very honest horse. He was probably a length away from being a top horse but he raced in some nice races during his career including Sydney, Sandown and Caulfield Cups and gave his owners plenty of thrills on the race track.
Are you involved in the ownership of any horses now?
As I said previously I've just got a small interest in a couple. The interesting horse I have a share in now is called Hughes. He's had three starts and won two races. He's trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent and is just back in light work after a little break. Warrnambool's James Mahony is also in the ownership of Hughes.
Marcus, where did your footy career begin?
I would have been 10 years old when I started playing in the juniors at Stawell. I was lucky to win a best-and-fairest award when I was 13 before working my way through the junior grades to the seniors. I was 17 when I made my senior debut with Stawell. My footy career took a turn for the worse when I was 21 and I was pole-driven into the ground. I dislocated my left shoulder and broke my arm in that incident.
My footy career came to an end when I was 28 but I did come back and made up the numbers for Warrnambool reserves in two games when they were short. It was great that I played those couple of games in Warrnambool's reserves side as I'm now allowed to go on the club's golf trip.
I've continued to have problems with my shoulders after three operations - two on my left and one on my right.
Do the shoulder injuries cause a concern to you when you play golf?
The shoulder injuries do cause a bit of a concern but let's just say I'm an ordinary golfer. I usually play out at Warrnambool on a Thursday. I enjoy getting out there to have a hit with a few mates. I'm also on the board at Warrnambool Golf Club. Work is well advanced on our new clubhouse. It's costing over $7 million and should be finished in January next year.
Marcus, I note you turned 53 last week. How's your health?
Tim, thanks for asking. It's pretty good. I try and stay pretty active. I'm involved in a boot camp down at Lake Pertobe. I try and get there each Monday and Friday morning at 6am. There's a good group of us involved in the boot camp including people like Roger Bade, Chris Steel and Jason Hill. We all have a bit of a laugh and just try and stay fit, healthy and engaged. It's what you do when you're getting up in years. I also try and have a run most mornings.
How are things going at Warrnambool's Norton Ford?
We're going along not to bad. We're pretty busy between Norton Ford and the Norton Motor Group. We employ 50 people in Warrnambool but the group has other dealerships in Stawell and Horsham. We're like everyone else in the car industry. We were struggling for workers in our workshop but have slowly built up our numbers as we've got workers from other countries including Germany, India and Pakistan.
The demand for new cars is outstripping supply but that's all over Australia. Dealers all have new cars either at the docks or out in Port Phillip Bay. I would say 99 per cent of the new cars are already sold. The used car market has slowed to what it was previously.
