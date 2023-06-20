The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: Warrnambool's Marcus Norton on 2018 home town cup win, footy career and fitness pursuits

By Tim Auld
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:45pm
Marcus Norton, a keen runner (inset), opens up on his racing interests and how his football career came to an early end. File pictures
Marcus, we'll talk about your job as the dealer principal of Warrnambool's Norton Ford shortly but I want to talk about your sporting highlight. How did your involvement in racing come about?

