Driver taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.50pm:
A Cobden man in his early 20s escaped injury after losing control and crashing into a tree off the Cobden-Terang Road early Tuesday.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Acting Sergeant Tony Dumesny said the single-vehicle collision was reported to emergency services at 7.05am.
The Cobden driver was heading west when he lost control of his Holden Astra sedan and crashed into a tree on the north side of the road.
He did jot suffer serious injuries and was assessed at the accident scene by Ambulance Victoria paramedics being being transported to hospital.
"Inquiries are continuing to try and establish the reason for the collision," Acting Sergeant Dumesny said.
"Anyone with information, including dash camera footage, is requested to contact the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit on 5560 1200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
The vehicle only suffered minor damage.
At 9.40am:
Police say a Cobden man in his early 20s sustained non-serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving north along Cobden-Terang Road crashed into a tree just after 7am.
The man was taken to hospital for assessment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER:
Police and emergency services are currently racing to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the Cobden-Terang Road at Cobrico.
Emergency services were alerted at 7.05am.
Informed sources are saying that it is a serious collision involving a vehicle and a tree which happened near the Torbys Road intersection, just west of Cobden.
There have been 11 deaths on south-west roads this year, including four young people near Hamilton in a single-vehicle collision at the end of last month.
More details to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.