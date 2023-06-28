Camperdown's Robert Burns Scottish Festival is a family celebration more than 140 years in the making for Corangamite Shire councillor Nick Cole.
Cr Cole's great, great, great grandfather William Taylor donated the statue of renowned poet Robert Burns, the annual event's namesake, to Camperdown in 1882.
Prior to that, it featured in the Crystal Palace Exhibition in London for the 100th birthday event.
The 141-year-old statue was placed in the town's botanical gardens until it was vandalised in 2009.
The statue now sits in the foyer of the Corangamite Shire Council offices.
Cr Cole said the nature of his job meant he could often admire the statue and he looked forward to the event's return from June 29 to July 2.
"It's really important for the family," he said.
"I always go and have a look - it's so interesting.
"It's supposed to be the oldest statue of Robbie in the world and the only one done of him while he was alive.
"It was based on a painting done by Peter Taylor.
"My great uncle had the painting here in Australia for some time before sending it to the portrait museum in Edinburgh."
While he said it was "disappointing" the statue was vandalised, he said its new home in the council building was a suitable alternative.
"It's actually designed to be housed indoors," he said.
"The pockets in his jacket would hold a lot of water when it rained, that was just one sign it was meant to be inside. But I remember going up to the gardens as a kid and having my grandmother show me it.It's repaired now and will be in good shape for years to come."
He said he encouraged all to attend the festival's packed line-up of events including a shortbread competition, highland dancing and concerts.
"It's always worthwhile coming to the festival," Cr Cole said. "Robbie Burns is renowned world-wide and a number of people who don't know of him sometimes reference his writings by accident."
The festival kicks off with a screening of Scottish film Falling for Figaro at the Killara Centre on Thursday night.
It will be followed by an authentic Scottish cooking class at Camperdown College and a sold out gala dinner at Theatre Royal on the Friday. The main event runs on Saturday where Dr John Menzies will play the pipes from the top of the Camperdown Clock Tower, school children's art work will be displayed in shops, children's stories will be read and music will be played at the library.
Also on offer are a market, Highland dancing, the judging of a shortbread competition and lectures.
A free choir workshop will also be held for all ages.
The day will finish off with a concert at the Royal Theatre, and live music and Scotland whisky tasting at Hampden Hotel.
The festival will be rounded off on Sunday with a golf competition, market stalls and entertainment and a finale concert.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
