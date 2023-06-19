Four south-west firefighters have been recognised for their service in the 2019-20 Australian bushfire season.
National Emergency Medals were presented to Brett Theobald, Brandan Moss, Mathew Molloy and brigade commander Greg Kinross at the Warrnambool fire station on Monday.
Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) deputy commissioner David Bruce said the award had a long history.
"The National Emergency Medal was first struck because of the Black Saturday fires," he told The Standard.
"We just want to recognise the great work that our people do here in supporting, protecting and helping the community."
Mr Theobald and Mr Molloy were both stationed in Tallangatta during the fires, with Mr Molloy spending additional time posted in New South Wales.
The medals were given to firefighters from the Warrnambool and Portland stations along with two other awards.
The Long and Good Service Award recognises 10 years of duty, with further accolades for every five years after that.
Kieran Magahy, Brett Gladki and Andrew Barry celebrated their first ten years with FRV on the day.
Mr Gladki first started volunteering at the Warrnambool fire station in 2004 before starting work with FRV alongside Mr Barry.
"Andrew and I started at Fiscal together 12 years ago, so to be here today is fantastic," he said.
Tyron Cleverly was recognised for 15 years of service. Mr Kinross joked he had "rusted on" to the Warrnambool unit since he started volunteering there in 2006.
"He's a great mentor to all the fireys that come in," Mr Kinross said.
"He shows leadership on his platoon and the station would not be the same without him."
Mr Cleverly also received a National Medal alongside Travis Klein, a Commonwealth award that is signed off by the head of state.
Deputy commissioner Michelle Young said these awards were presented across Australasia.
"It's not just 15 years' service, it's ethical and diligent service as well. It's about how professional these firefighters are," she said.
Warrnambool Fire Brigade commander Greg Kinross was by far the most decorated man of the day, receiving medals for 20 years of service with FRV and his involvement in fighting the 2019-2020 bushfires.
Mr Kinross also attained his 2nd bar for his National Service Medal, signifying 25 years of duty in total, although he had started volunteer work as early as 1981.
"It's great to be recognised, I know that we're held in good stead down here," he said.
With DC Bruce finishing with FRV at the end of the month, Mr Kinross wanted to wish him a long and happy retirement.
I know that we're held in good stead down here.- Greg Kinross
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.