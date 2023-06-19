It didn't matter what combination I had, they gelled so well as a team together.- Jacqui Bowman
Working cohesively as a team unit and adapting to changes provided the catalyst for a strong performance from the Hampden league's 17 and under squad on Sunday, according to mentor Jacqui Bowman.
The 17 and under group reached the Association Championships Finals Day grand final after a stellar display across the round robin tournament as teams from across Victoria descended on the State Netball Centre in Melbourne.
While the Hampden league outfit, featuring some of the south-west's most talented emerging netball stars fell 15-9 in the decider to Banyule and District, the Koroit legend said it was a day to be proud of.
"I'm extremely proud of the girls, they played hard all day across the 12 games," she told The Standard.
"It was a close contest all day so they put in 100 per cent which is all you can ask.
"It was amazing how well they played and how they combined. It didn't matter what combination I had, they gelled so well as a team together which was great to see."
Bowman said each and every member of the squad "had moments and stood out" to help lift them to the grand final.
"It was such a team effort and I'm so impressed with how they combined. I changed the line-up all day and they slotted in seamlessly wherever they were asked," she said.
"To get to the grand final was a team effort, but at times all the girls had moments and stood out throughout the day.
"They got along really well together which also helps."
She added from a league perspective it was a wonderful result to have all four teams perform strongly.
The open female and 15 and under teams both made semi-finals while the 13 and under group showed promising signs throughout the day.
"All divisions were great. They all made it there and did really, really well. So I think the future is bright for netball here," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.