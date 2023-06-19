The Standard
Tasmanian man, 26, remanded in custody until July 3.

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 20 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 8:30am
Home invasion charge leads to bail refusal
A Tasmanian man with a shocking criminal history has been refused bail after being charged with committing a home invasion in Warrnambool.

