Nestles Rowing Club member Aaron Skinner enjoyed a stunning week of success recently, capturing five medals including two Australian indoor rowing records at the Global Games in France.
The experienced rower, who has been on the water since 2005, competed in the games from June 4-10.
The Global Games are the world's largest sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment and is run every four years.
With more than 50 countries contesting 10 sports in Vichy, Skinner was a standout for Australia, winning silver in mixed 500m doubles, bronze in mixed singles, silver in mixed coxed fours, gold in mixed fours and silver in the 2000m indoor relay.
Skinner capped off a successful week in France with two national records as he continues to make waves in the world of rowing.
He was unstoppable in the 30-39 year PR3 ID 500m category, breaking the Australian C2 record, while also breaking the C2 record in the 30-39 year PR3 ID 1000m category.
The Australian team sent four rowers in total to the games, winning multiple medals on the water and indoor rowing events across both individual and team categories.
Skinner competed in 16 consecutive national rowing championships, which is a record for any Australian rower.
Earlier this year he also won a gold medal in the coxed mixed four with rowers from NSW and Queensland.
