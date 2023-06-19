The Standard
Nestles Rowing Club rower Aaron Skinner wins five medals, breaks two records in France

Updated June 19 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Nestles rower Aaron Skinner shows off his medal haul and national records. Picture supplied
Nestles Rowing Club member Aaron Skinner enjoyed a stunning week of success recently, capturing five medals including two Australian indoor rowing records at the Global Games in France.

