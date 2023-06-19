Driver alleged to have rammed cop car remanded in custody

A 23-year-old Lismore man already on bail has been remanded in custody until August charged with serious offences.
Joshua Bond, of Seymour Street, did not apply for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
His charges will likely end up being driving while pursued by police, theft of a vehicle, theft of trailer, breaching bail, unlicensed driving and four counts of resisting police.
Lawyer Ian Pugh requested the new charge be adjourned until August 7 when other matters are listed in the Warrnambool court.
Mr Pugh said his client would plead guilty, but there was expected to be amendments made to some of the charges.
He said they were serious charges and he requested a one-hour time slot was set aside for the plea.
The court was told that Mr Bond had a seizure when arrested by police and had to be taken to a hospital for assessment.
He takes two different sorts of medication.
Police allege that Mr Ford stole a ute in Cobden before very slowly ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape.
Camperdown police allege a utility and trailer were stolen at a Silvester Street address in Cobden at 11.45am on Friday while the owner was present and mowing his grass.
Police units attended and searched for the missing vehicle, which was later located at a Camperdown address.
Officers from Warrnambool, Camperdown and Port Campbell converged at teh address.
"The offender tried to reverse out of the address and collided into a police vehicle that was blocking it," a police spokesman said.
"The offender still tried to force the vehicle out of the space, the driver's side window was smashed and OC spray was deployed.
"The offender, who was extremely aggressive, was detained and resisted officers strongly and was finally dragged out and arrested and taken to Camperdown police station."
No police were injured in the incident and the vehicle was returned to the owner.
