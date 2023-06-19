Young man returning to court on more charges

A Hamilton teenager previously jailed in the county court for almost six months has had other court matters adjourned.
Travis Jordan Foster-Edwards, 19, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
The court heard Mr Foster-Edwards was previously sentenced to 173 days' imprisonment in the county court on June 9 which he had already served.
He's also now on a two-year community corrections order with conditions he complete 200 hours of unpaid community work and do assessment and treatment as required.
Lawyer Jacqui Joseph said her client was a shearer who had issues with methamphetamine use.
He has been charged in relation to seven briefs of evidence involving Hamilton, Portland and Morwell police officers.
Those cases have been adjourned for a further hearing.
There are allegations he was found inside a home while armed with a pocket knife and with a backpack containing a baseball bat and tomahawk.
Mr Foster-Edwards is alleged to have told police he went into the home to hide from four males.
Then in Hamilton during February he was talked to by police officers late at night looking at a truck.
It's alleged that soon after that Mr Foster-Edwards and a co-accused entered a silver Volvo with the intent to steal it and took car keys.
When police executed a warrant at a Hamilton address they found Mr Foster-Edwards asleep in a bedroom where they located power tool batteries and wire cutters, suspected of being stolen.
Officers also located a pouch containing cannabis, cannabis seeds and mobile phone messages relating to the sale of ice.
There were also scales and zip lock bags.
Morwell police allege they intercepted the unlicensed Mr Foster-Edwards driving an unregistered unroadworthy vehicle which they impounded.
Mr Foster-Edwards said he drove because he did not have enough money for a bus.
He was also caught in Portland riding a bike without a helmet, resisted police, attempted to spit at an officer and spat through a cell door when he was lodged in cells at the Warrnambool police station.
At another time he demanded a cigarette, lunged at a cells custody officer and was eventually OC sprayed.
After that he had to be man-handled by three police officers, spat on one to the side of the face, spat at another, kicked another officer and it took four police to get him back into his cell.
Mr Foster-Edwards will return to court for another hearing in the next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.