The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Hamilton man, 19, charged with seven briefs of evidence

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young man returning to court on more charges
Young man returning to court on more charges

A Hamilton teenager previously jailed in the county court for almost six months has had other court matters adjourned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.