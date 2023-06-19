The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Teen shearer admits more than 20 criminal charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 20 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More community work for drug trafficking shearer
More community work for drug trafficking shearer

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7.15am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.