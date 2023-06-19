Warrnambool and District cricket export Brody Couch will look to reignite his first-class career after departing Victorian Premier Cricket club Geelong after six seasons at the Cattery.
The 23-year-old - who recently lost his Victorian contract after playing one Sheffield Shield and six List A matches for the state - has signed with Northcote, joining fellow Warrnambool export Joe Medew-Ewen at Bill Lawry Oval.
The emerging quick, who started his career with Nirranda before advancing through the pathway to state cricket, will look to stay under the nose of Victorian selectors next season after a tough 2022-23 season where he took 11 wickets at club level and a further 11 playing for the state second XI.
He took 93 first XI wickets for the Cats from 65 matches and represented Victoria once at Sheffield Shield level and six times in one-day cricket. He has taken 18 Big Bash wickets for the Melbourne Stars.
Northcote senior coach Warren Perera said the club was delighted to welcome Couch, who he described as a "quality young man" and a cricketer who has got another gear to go to.
"We're super excited as a club, from a list management side of it we identified Brody a while ago," he told The Standard. "We probably felt like we lacked a bit of firepower. We've got some really good bowlers, young Michael Edwards is coming through, Michael Topp is 30 now but we needed the next brigade coming through.
"He is someone we feel will fit into our group really well. At 23 years of age, we see this as hopefully the rest of his Premier cricket life. It's about the now and the future and him being a 100-plus player."
Perera says the former Western Waves junior, who has relocated from Geelong to Melbourne and will continue to train with Victoria at the CitiPower Centre, is someone the club identified almost two years ago.
He added the club wanted to help reignite his path towards returning to state cricket, believing he had a "real spring about him".
"We saw Brody play for the (Melbourne) Stars and against us and he's someone who looked like he enjoyed cricket, has a great personality and zest for the game," he said.
"My interest came around 18 months ago when I saw him at the MCG and we knew he had something, he's got a real spring about him, he's still raw at 23 but really quick.
"In a perfect world we want him to get better and get a state contract again. We'd love him to play for Northcote obviously but we also want to see him playing for Victoria and the Stars.
"He has no attitude and wants to learn more about the game, we quickly found that in discussions with other people. Everything we learnt about him is he fits in with our values and our culture as a club."
Couch, who will jet off to the USA in late June for the inaugural Major League Cricket season to play for the San Francisco Unicorns with the likes of Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis, has still got a year to run on his Big Bash League contract with the Melbourne Stars.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.