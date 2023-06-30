What actually constitutes a good wedding gift? Would it be more powerful if we just did something for the happy couple?
GIFTING can be hard work and the cost of living is incredibly real for many.
Everyone wants to share their generosity with their loved ones on their wedding day, but they might not be able to afford to do so.
However there's a new trend on the rise. People are choosing to give their time and skills as wedding gifts rather than expensive items, and it's a movement being embraced by both givers and receivers.
Melany McBride, co-founder of gifting platform 'Gravy', says there's a massive contradiction when it comes to modern wedding gifting, but change is happening. Considering that one-in-five gifts end up in landfill and one-in-four gift cards are going unredeemed, she said there's never been a better time for people to realise there may be a better way.
"The expectation is that we'll deepen human relationships, yet the reality is that gifting is most often a dull chore - and one that results in a huge amount of waste," Melany says.
Since their launch in 2022, one-in-four gifts processed by the digital gifting-platform are 'pledges', which she says is proof that others are also looking for ways to give back in a more meaningful way.
"(It) has been incredibly validating that people can see value in human effort and can see this as a meaningful way to gift," Melany said.
"We believe you should be able to receive gifts of help or goodwill from your community just as easily as you can receive physical goods or experiences."
Gravy allows people to gift their own human time, skills and goodwill - called 'pledges'. Things like dog-sitting, giving blood, helping paint someone's house, delivering a home-cooked meal, helping plant a garden, or asking friends to join the organ register.
"We've even had someone ask for a 'back, sack and crack wax' for their partner... and 12 people put their hand up to get involved," Melany says.
Gifting your own time is helping to bring back 'the village' into real life and out of the often-disconnected digital world.
The only limit is your imagination.
Pets are often considered to be a beloved part of the family and can be just as important to their owners as any other loved one, so it's no surprise many couples are opting to include their furry friends in their wedding days.
Founder of Bourke St the Label, Sarah Macleod, has observed this growing trend and saw the need for luxury, wedding-appropriate pet attire.
Whether it be a pooch serving as ring bearer or a feline friend acting as honorary witness, pets are becoming a popular addition to modern wedding parties.
Not only do they add a unique twist to the wedding, but they can also provide valuable comfort and support to the soon-to-be-weds on their special day.
Sarah says pets are enmeshed in every facet of our lives, and her brand was born from a desire to bring an element of luxury and sophistication to the canine space.
Couples invest years planning their dream ceremonies, every detail is painstakingly considered - but Sarah felt that the pet space had been overlooked.
"Having observed this trend, I soon realised that there was a distinct lack of high-end pet accessories for these occasions," she said.
"With this in mind, I designed the bridal lead to provide couples with an elevated, design-centric option for their 'fur-babies' on their special day."
The wider wedding industry is adapting too, with a number of businesses offering wedding-specific services including pet-concierge, wedding grooming services, ceremony pet transport, and more.
"We are seeing such a positive response from couples who couldn't imagine celebrating their special day without such an important member of the family," Sarah says.
Sarah's tip when thinking about including your pet, is to ensure their safety and comfort is the highest priority.
"Designing beautiful accessories that consider comfort and wellbeing alongside aesthetics is core to our design process," she says.
Her favourite part: "when I receive a message from couples with imagery of their dog at the ceremony".
As the world of wedding wonders continues to evolve, so too do the photography trends that come and go throughout the years.
While new classics emerge with the seasons, there are some beloved elements that will always capture the romance and magic of each couple's nuptials.
Fashion moments, direct flash portraits and film photography are definitely here to stay, according to photographer Sonya The, from Tales of Romance Atelier.
Shooting her first wedding in 2016 left her capturing not only that couple's special day, but her enduring passion for wedding photography.
She says the biggest trend taking the wedding photography world by storm over the last two seasons was the resurgence of film photographs, which stems from the 90s nostalgia also taking over the fashion world.
"The biggest trend is the love affair of all things 90s nostalgia," Sonya says.
"Think 35mm film - perfectly imperfect".
It started with giving guests small disposable cameras or polaroid cameras, "which is still a thing," to couples now wanting their photographer to offer film in their coverage of the day.
Outside of this, she's seeing more people embracing colour, doing things their own way with a mix of both larger, luxury weddings and small, intimate ceremonies.
There was nothing set in stone for the photography style, formal, informal, playful, romantic, which completely comes down to each individual couple.
The major comeback of the second dress is currently taking over the photography game.
"Couples are wanting that real, editorial fashion moment, and getting into their second dress either in their hotel room, or bridal suite," she says.
"They want those raw, imperfect and unposed moments documented."
Sonya predicts more couples, particularly brides, will be chasing those fashion-forward, editorial-style weddings with resulting images sleek enough to grace the covers of Vogue Australia. Watch this space!
Mrs Ashlea Palmer and Mr Shaun Palmer.
Shaun had the ring hidden in the shed for months and was waiting for the perfect time, until one night on the way home from work he was sick of waiting. He came home and told me he was going out to fix something in the shed (which was totally normal), and ten minutes later the back door opened and I heard our dog come inside, which I don't allow). There I am going mad that the dog is inside, until I see him walk in with a bowtie on and a ring tied to his collar. We had been engaged for seven years before we finally decided to get the ball rolling and get married!
Michael Hill.
Elegant and timeless.
February 3, 2023 - our day was everything we imagined and more! We were so honoured to be able to share our day with our three boys; Archie, Alfie & Bowie - that was the next best thing to marrying my best friend.
Our kids got ready with Shaun and the groomsmen, while I got ready at an airBNB with my bridesmaids. It was pouring and hailing all morning, but we weren't letting it ruin the day, and luckily it cleared. There were blue skies and sun half an hour before the ceremony. We were married in the most beautiful backup wet weather building at Arun Dell on the Hill, followed by drinks and canapes on the hill at the Warrnambool Racecourse. Shaun and I had our photos while our guests enjoyed the canapes and drinks, and on our return to the racecourse we mingled before heading in to do speeches before dinner was served.
We had the most amazing food spread by Wytons Catering, all share plates of lamb shoulder, pork belly, saltimbocca chicken and sides for each guest to help themselves. We wanted to make sure all our guests were full as we have had many experiences at weddings where everyone was left hungry and wanting to order pizza. After dinner we had our first dance, first just me and Shaun, then with the kids, followed by our bridal party and guests. We partied all night and I can hardly remember talking to my guests!
Ebony, Brittany, Tabatha, Nina, Callum, Tyler, David, Archie, Alfie and Bowie.
Ivory Bride - Dress from Esty, and a designer from Ukraine.
Suits - Pitstop Warrnambool.
Functions to Flowers - Sue Swayne.
Family vehicles - we used a coastal care rentals bus for the bridal party to make it easier with the kids so we didn't have to use car seats and get them in and out all the time.
Michael Ferguson - he was amazing and knew we wanted a party, and he gave us a party.
Heidi Lea Wedding Photography.
Do not stress about the weather - your day is what you make it, rain, hail or shine! Stop asking people what they think you should do - everyone will have their opinions. If your guests are full, there are drinks, and a dancefloor, that is all everyone will talk about - not how much money you spent!