Surrounded by those that matter most Advertising Feature

THE COUPLE

Mrs Ashlea Palmer and Mr Shaun Palmer.

THE PROPOSAL



Shaun had the ring hidden in the shed for months and was waiting for the perfect time, until one night on the way home from work he was sick of waiting. He came home and told me he was going out to fix something in the shed (which was totally normal), and ten minutes later the back door opened and I heard our dog come inside, which I don't allow). There I am going mad that the dog is inside, until I see him walk in with a bowtie on and a ring tied to his collar. We had been engaged for seven years before we finally decided to get the ball rolling and get married!



THE RINGS

Michael Hill.

THE THEME

Elegant and timeless.

THE WEDDING DAY

February 3, 2023 - our day was everything we imagined and more! We were so honoured to be able to share our day with our three boys; Archie, Alfie & Bowie - that was the next best thing to marrying my best friend.

Our kids got ready with Shaun and the groomsmen, while I got ready at an airBNB with my bridesmaids. It was pouring and hailing all morning, but we weren't letting it ruin the day, and luckily it cleared. There were blue skies and sun half an hour before the ceremony. We were married in the most beautiful backup wet weather building at Arun Dell on the Hill, followed by drinks and canapes on the hill at the Warrnambool Racecourse. Shaun and I had our photos while our guests enjoyed the canapes and drinks, and on our return to the racecourse we mingled before heading in to do speeches before dinner was served.



We had the most amazing food spread by Wytons Catering, all share plates of lamb shoulder, pork belly, saltimbocca chicken and sides for each guest to help themselves. We wanted to make sure all our guests were full as we have had many experiences at weddings where everyone was left hungry and wanting to order pizza. After dinner we had our first dance, first just me and Shaun, then with the kids, followed by our bridal party and guests. We partied all night and I can hardly remember talking to my guests!

THE BRIDAL PARTY

Ebony, Brittany, Tabatha, Nina, Callum, Tyler, David, Archie, Alfie and Bowie.

THE DRESS

Ivory Bride - Dress from Esty, and a designer from Ukraine.

Suits - Pitstop Warrnambool.

THE FLOWERS

Functions to Flowers - Sue Swayne.

THE TRANSPORT

Family vehicles - we used a coastal care rentals bus for the bridal party to make it easier with the kids so we didn't have to use car seats and get them in and out all the time.

THE CEREMONY, CELEBRANT AND RECEPTION

Arun Dell on the Hill, Dennington.



Jo Moon.



Moloney Room, Warrnambool Racing Club.

THE ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Ferguson - he was amazing and knew we wanted a party, and he gave us a party.

THE CAKE AND BONBONNIERES

Sugarbomb Cakes.



Vistaprint - Stubby holders.

THE PHOTOGRAPHER

Heidi Lea Wedding Photography.

ADVICE FOR FUTURE BRIDES