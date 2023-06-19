Welcome to The Standard's weekly football column.
South Warrnambool under 18 girls' coach Ryan Jones is impressed with the attitude his players have shown during their dominant start to the Western Victoria Female league season.
The Roosters comfortably defeated Hamilton Kangaroos 14.16 (100) to 0.0 (0) in round 10 on Saturday and sit three wins clear at the top of the ladder, undefeated.
The side has been so dominant it has only conceded 48 points all year, with a sky high percentage of 1316.67.
"They always play from start to finish our girls, so four quarters whether the scores 10 goals to one or one goal to one or 20 goals to one," Jones said.
"They like to go all the way through, they don't take the foot off the pedal."
The Roosters mentor said his side was taking a professional approach to their season.
"Numbers have been improving on the training track," he said. "Initially we were a little bit down but there's a really good vibe and a really good team bond that's grown.
"We probably lost seven or eight girls from last year just being too old and we've been able to bring in a few new girls as well. There are new opportunities and the growth and improvement they've shown, that's really pleasing. That's a great aspect of the whole year.
"They're really flexible and adaptive the girls, they just take on a new challenge, there's no ifs or buts."
Hannah Rooke was the standout for the Roosters against the Kangaroos while Greater Western Victoria Rebel Maggie Johnstone kicked four goals, to accompany Ruby Walters-McCosker's three.
Jones said it was a "good win" with a host of promising signs for his side.
"Each game we've played this year it's been a new challenge just with ins and outs with who's available," he said.
"The girls, each game they just adjust to the conditions. It was quite windy.Just their game awareness when we were kicking with the wind as opposed to kicking against the wind (was great).
"The way they structured up was really pleasing.
"Their handball and run was just fantastic, that's probably the best it's been all season. Their handball and their willingness to spread from the contest was A-one.
"There's a lot more space around and I think we used that to our advantage. Our really good users of the ball were able to get clear and hit up targets."
Jones gave special mention to some of the Roosters' newer players.
"There's Scarlett O'Donnell, it's her first season of football and she's just something else," he said.
"She didn't play on the weekend, she had an interleague netball rep game. Another younger girl Ruby Walters-McCosker kicked three on the weekend, she's been really good.
"Another girl Giaan Gration, again first season, she's played ruck every game and just loves the contest. Brings a real physical presence."
Merrivale pair Tate Porter and Jye Wilson brought up their 50th games for the Tigers with a 94-point win against Old Collegians on Saturday.
Porter, a star midfielder, continued his blistering form earning Tigers' best-on-ground honours while Wilson snagged four goals.
The Tigers sit two wins clear at the top of the Warrnambool and District league ladder after 11 rounds of action.
Nirranda premiership tall Bronte McCann played his 100th game for the Blues on Saturday in their 80-point win against Timboon Demons.
McCann kicked a goal in his first appearance for the Blues this year after featuring in the side's 2022 grand final win.
English allrounder Henry Walker's decision to try his hand at football this season has been a good one for South Warrnambool.
Walker, who arrived in Australia last year as Dennington Cricket Club's import, has snagged 27 goals from just 10 games for the Roosters' reserves outfit.
He sits second on the Hampden league reserves goal-kicking charts, six behind teammate Kym Eagleson (33 goals).
Warrnambool teenager Sam Carter provided a much needed spark in his senior debut for the Blues on Saturday.
The young Blue, who normally plays for the under 18.5 side, slotted his side's first goal of the game against Portland after they had kicked 10 straight points.
"We'd kicked 10 points before we kicked a goal and Sam Carter was the one that got us going and it was perfect timing," Blues coach Dan O'Keefe said.
"Not just for him as an individual and it was a great moment for him but the timing of the energy boost that we needed because everyone got around him, all 18 players on the ground. It was exciting.
"He played really well. There was moments where we just needed some poise and he gave us that."
O'Keefe said Carter's strong debut was a "testament to how our under 18.5s are going".
The Blues under-age side is first on the ladder after 10 rounds.
"They've played really good footy this year under Damien Sell (coach) and every time we bring someone up from under 18s, whether it be Jaiden Wells or Amon Radley, Reggie Mast or Sam Carter, they all perform straight away," O'Keefe said.
At the age of 41, former Collingwood star Leon Davis is still producing quality on the football field.
The two-time All-Australian has kicked 33 goals from seven games this year for Heywood in the South West District league.
He sits second on the league's leading goal-kicker tally, one major behind Coleraine's Will Slattery (34 goals).
