Six alleged offenders in the cells heading to court

There are six people in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with a range of offences who are expected to appear in court on Monday.
A 40-year-old man appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late on Friday when he is alleged to have threatened to jump from the secure section of the court and to slit the magistrate's throat.
There's also a 23-year-old Bostock Creek man alleged to have stolen a ute and trailer and then later rammed a police vehicle.
It's expected that police will strongly oppose both of them being granted bail.
There's also a Tasmanian man alleged to have tried to steal a motorbike in Warrnambool before being tracked down and arrested.
Details are still being sought for Hamilton and Coleraine men in the cells after being arrested at the weekend.
