The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Six to appear in court with list already scheduled for 69 cases

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 19 2023 - 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six alleged offenders in the cells heading to court
Six alleged offenders in the cells heading to court

There are six people in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with a range of offences who are expected to appear in court on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.